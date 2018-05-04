4th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Amenity trust boss praises Voar Redd Up

Amenity trust boss praises Voar Redd Up
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

The new chief executive of Shetland Amenity Trust has voiced his delight after witnessing first hand the efforts of those involved in the Voar Redd Up.

Mat Roberts described the annual clear up as “outstanding” and insisted such a community spirit would be unheard of in other parts of the country.

His comments come after the 31st Voar Redd Up was held last week.

Speaking at the trust’s monthly meeting, Mr Roberts described how vast numbers of people had become involved.

Papers before the trust stated that 4,300 volunteers belonging to 220 groups had played their part in the annual clear up.

It comes amid growing efforts to curb the plastics problem, with the Voar Redd Up getting extensive media attention. The BBC’s Springwatch is preparing to film a Redd Up in Scalloway later this month to provide footage for one of its programmes .

“We had an outstanding Redd Up,” said Mr Roberts. “An event like this has the best part of 15 per cent of the population of the community. In an activity like that over the space of a weekend is unheard of. It’s enviable.

“If you went to any other community of this size and said ‘we’re going to go out and and do this with this level of participation, with 15 or 20 per cent of the population involved they wouldn’t believe you.”

Mr Roberts described seeing someone walking down the road and “filling up a bag” everywhere he went while he watched the event unfold.

And he admired the “logistics chain” on the back of the event which ensured the bags of rubbish were removed from where they were left by volunteers.

“It is an incredibly slick, well supported and valued activity.”

Anti-litter co-ordinator Sita Goudie.

Later in the meeting the trust’s environmental improvement officer, Sita Goudie, said Springwatch representatives had come up for a recce visit last week to cover the Redd Up and the plastics issue in the isles.

She had taken them out to Burwick Beach where the Scalloway school pupils regularly undertakes a redd up.

The meeting also heard environmental group The Big Blue Ocean Clean Up were preparing to visit the isles at the end of May.

Tags:
Da Voar Redd Up
Mat Roberts
Shetland Amenity Trust
Sita Goudie
Springwatch

More articles about Da Voar Redd Up, Mat Roberts, Shetland Amenity Trust, Sita Goudie and Springwatch

New amenity trust chief executive announced
New amenity trust chief executive announced
05/03/2018
Inside this week’s Shetland Times…
Inside this week’s Shetland Times…
22/02/2018
Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes
Traffic accidents, Whalsay fire and council budget gripes
19/01/2018
Beach plastic project takes its message to Scottish Parliament
Beach plastic project takes its message to Scottish Parliament
27/11/2017
Managers take holidays as first three jobs go at amenity trust
Managers take holidays as first three jobs go at amenity trust
17/11/2017
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
Unst’s space aspirations, visit from ex-paramilitary and Amenity Trust redundancies
17/11/2017

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top