4th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Six to go for Scottish Youth Parliament seat

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs

The six candidates for the Scottish Youth Parliament.

Six candidates will challenge to become Shetland’s next Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

There will be a by-election early next month to decide who will replace Charlie Haddon who has stepped down to concentrate on his studies.

The six candidates are: Leighton Anderson, 15, of Dunrossness; Alexander Bendix, 20, of Vidlin; Jonathan Dorrat, 14, of Lerwick; Dylan Morrish, 17, of Lerwick; Shane Painter, 15, of Fetlar and Jamie Sutherland, 14, of Lerwick.

Voting will be open to anyone aged between 12-25. They can use their Young Scot card to vote online at http://elections.youngscot.org. Voting will take place from 7am on Monday 4th June until 2pm on Friday 8th June.

The successful candidate will work alongside MSYP Sonny Thomason, representing Shetland at the Scottish Youth Parliament until June 2019.

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “In recent years, our MSYPs have worked hard to raise awareness of issues that have relevance here in Shetland.

“I’m pleased to see six young people standing in this by-election and I’d encourage all those who are eligible to vote to make sure they cast their vote for their preferred candidate.”

The youth parliament campaigns on issues that matter to young people. Its Right Here, Right Now campaign is working to ensure Scotland’s young people are aware of and understand their own rights.

Tags:
Scottish Yourh Parliament
voting

More articles about Scottish Yourh Parliament and voting

Voting under way in Scottish elections
Voting under way in Scottish elections
05/05/2016
High turnout confirmed by latest figures
High turnout confirmed by latest figures
18/09/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top