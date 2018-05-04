Six to go for Scottish Youth Parliament seat

Six candidates will challenge to become Shetland’s next Member of the Scottish Youth Parliament.

There will be a by-election early next month to decide who will replace Charlie Haddon who has stepped down to concentrate on his studies.

The six candidates are: Leighton Anderson, 15, of Dunrossness; Alexander Bendix, 20, of Vidlin; Jonathan Dorrat, 14, of Lerwick; Dylan Morrish, 17, of Lerwick; Shane Painter, 15, of Fetlar and Jamie Sutherland, 14, of Lerwick.

Voting will be open to anyone aged between 12-25. They can use their Young Scot card to vote online at http://elections.youngscot.org. Voting will take place from 7am on Monday 4th June until 2pm on Friday 8th June.

The successful candidate will work alongside MSYP Sonny Thomason, representing Shetland at the Scottish Youth Parliament until June 2019.

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “In recent years, our MSYPs have worked hard to raise awareness of issues that have relevance here in Shetland.

“I’m pleased to see six young people standing in this by-election and I’d encourage all those who are eligible to vote to make sure they cast their vote for their preferred candidate.”

The youth parliament campaigns on issues that matter to young people. Its Right Here, Right Now campaign is working to ensure Scotland’s young people are aware of and understand their own rights.