WATCH: Shetland Folk Festival opens with gusto

The 38th Shetland Folk Festival got off to a flying start yesterday (Thursday).

A total of six concerts were put on across the isles, showcasing an impressive cast of visiting and local acts.

The action continued into the wee small hours at the Festival Club in the Islesburgh Community Centre.

Among the visiting acts were Shooglenifty, Hò-rò, Cajun Country Revival and Siobhan Miller.

Local acts included The Peter Wood Shetland Dance Band, Haltadans and Flukra.

Following the opening concert at the Festival Club at 1pm, the venues used in the evening were the Whiteness and Weisdale Hall, Voe Hall, Gulberwick Hall, Mareel and, once again, the Festival Club.

The music continues over the weekend, before the festival draws to a close on Sunday night.

See Friday’s print edition of The Shetland Times for reviews and interviews.