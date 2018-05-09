Steven Coutts appointed leader of council

Steven Coutts is the new political leader of Shetland Islands Council.

The Shetland West councillor was appointed unopposed this morning (Wednesday) at an authority meeting in Lerwick Town Hall.

Mr Coutts, who previously served as depute leader under Cecil Smith, will be assisted by Shetland North member Emma Macdonald in the depute post.

Mr Coutts said: “There’s no doubt there’s challenges ahead but there’s massive opportunities out there and I’m keen we make the best of these opportunities.”

Ms Macdonald she was looking forward to working with Mr Coutts and committee chairmen and women.

Ms Macdonald was first elected last year, while Mr Coutts is in his second council term, having been a member for the North Isles between 2012-2017.

