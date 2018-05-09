9th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Steven Coutts appointed leader of council

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

Steven Coutts is the new political leader of Shetland Islands Council.

The Shetland West councillor was appointed unopposed this morning (Wednesday) at an authority meeting in Lerwick Town Hall.

Mr Coutts, who previously served as depute leader under Cecil Smith, will be assisted by Shetland North member Emma Macdonald in the depute post.

Mr Coutts said: “There’s no doubt there’s challenges ahead but there’s massive opportunities out there and I’m keen we make the best of these opportunities.”

Ms Macdonald she was looking forward to working with Mr Coutts and committee chairmen and women.

Ms Macdonald was first elected last year, while Mr Coutts is in his second council term, having been a member for the North Isles between 2012-2017.

See Friday’s print edition of The Shetland Times for more.

Tags:
Emma macdonald
Shetland Islands Council
Steven Coutts

More articles about Emma macdonald, Shetland Islands Council and Steven Coutts

Cheaper ferry fares – councillors’ ultimatum to Yousaf
Cheaper ferry fares – councillors’ ultimatum to Yousaf
27/04/2018
SIC to get share of £10 million road maintenance fund
SIC to get share of £10 million road maintenance fund
09/04/2018
White House return, charitable trust criticism and young musician of the year
White House return, charitable trust criticism and young musician of the year
16/03/2018
Scheme can help get a Lift on to the housing ladder
Scheme can help get a Lift on to the housing ladder
10/03/2018
Isles pupils below average when it comes to figures
Isles pupils below average when it comes to figures
05/03/2018
Maggie Sandison named as new SIC chief executive
Maggie Sandison named as new SIC chief executive
28/02/2018

About Andrew McQuarrie

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top