Taxi driver gets up close to a rare Arctic visitor

A surprising Arctic visitor caused a stir at Lerwick Harbour on Friday morning.

The bearded seal, a rare sight this far south, was spotted by taxi driver Ertie Burgess on the old Bressay slip below the Market Cross.

A Facebook post by Mr Burgess generated a great deal of interest and a number of people turned out at Victoria Pier hoping to see the animal.

One commenter suggested this was only the third sighting of a bearded seal in Shetland.

The animal is normally found in the Arctic and sub-arctic waters around places such as Greenland, Northern Russia, Alaska and Northern Canada.

Earlier this year a bearded seal was spotted on the Isle of Harris.