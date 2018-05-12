Crowds raise a glass to Mid May Beer Day

Crowds have gathered for what has been described as a “family friendly” beer festival in Scalloway today – an event aimed at giving parents a chance to enjoy their favourite tipple while their kids had the opportunity to play.

The Mid May Beer Day has been organised by NHS Shetland maintenance supervisor Stephen Lamming, who is aiming to raise funds for the local health service’s Endowment Fund.

Colloquially known as the patient comfort fund, the money-pot is designed to buy activities or equipment not normally funded by the NHS which can help give patients a more comfortable stay in hospital.

The beer day, which was held at the Scalloway Boating Club, was certainly well attended on Saturday afternoon, with customers able to choose from a range of 18 beers.

Mr Lamming said the event was going “very well”.

“We’re busy, and there are lots of families. It’s good to see them here having a good time.

“We have a focus on family-friendly, so families can come, adults can try a beer and bring the kids, so it’s a family-orientated afternoon.”

Among the beers being served were familiar locally-brewed offerings, as well as other choices from further afield.

Even so-called beer cocktails were on offer to the discerning drinker.

“It’s like a cocktail, but we use the beer as a mixer,” added Mr Lamming.

And he said he very much hoped to raise vital funds for the NHS.

“Originally it was an idea to bring craft ale – real ale – to Shetland, and to introduce it to Shetland.

“We hope to raise as much as possible for the fund. We’ve never organised anything like this. It’s going well so far. If people enjoy themselves and families can come and have a good time, then that’s a success.

“Any proceeds we do make from it goes towards the Endowment Fund and that’s a win-win.”