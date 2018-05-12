13th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Open day held to highlight curlew crisis

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

They have a distinctive sound that appeals to bird lovers near and far – but the humble whaap is in decline.

The local RSPB branch say the UK’s curlew population has halved since the mid 1990s.

And while the drop in numbers of the much-loved wading bird has been less marked in the isles, Shetland is still said to have seen a population decline.

Now, the RSPB has held a family friendly event aimed at raising awareness of the so-called curlew crisis.

And crowds gathered at the Quarff Hall today to learn more about the important wading birds, and the problems they face.

Local RSPB area manager Helen Moncrieff said: “We had a survey done in 1993 and in 2013, and it’s gone down by 12 per cent in that time.”

She added curlews were increasingly finding their habitat was not providing them with the conditions they need to thrive.

However, she said the organisation was doing work with the crofting and farming sectors through environmental schemes to help improve things.

Guided walks formed part of the attractions of the day – signed off with music from the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Chain Gang.

“We’re raising awareness of whaaps and other waders too and celebrating them so more folk now about them.”

Tags:
Curlew
Helen Moncrieff
Quarff hall
RSPB

More articles about Curlew, Helen Moncrieff, Quarff hall and RSPB

Whaap keeps thriving in the isles despite decline in Scotland
Whaap keeps thriving in the isles despite decline in Scotland
25/02/2018
Spellbinding Sproule shares isles-inspired creations
Spellbinding Sproule shares isles-inspired creations
08/04/2017
Peatland project highly commended in RSPB awards
Peatland project highly commended in RSPB awards
06/12/2016
Fishing for Litter project wins RSPB award
Fishing for Litter project wins RSPB award
21/11/2015
Fund to encourage young bird fans to visit Fair Isle
Fund to encourage young bird fans to visit Fair Isle
14/09/2014
Dangers of trout nets (Malcolm Smith)
Dangers of trout nets (Malcolm Smith)
21/07/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top