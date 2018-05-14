ATHLETICS: Successful weekend in Inverness

Shetland athletes had a very successful weekend in Inverness at the North District Championships.

The 33-strong team finished second in the medals table behind Inverness Harriers with 17 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals spread over all age groups and track and field events. Even more impressive was the 64 PBs they returned home with.

One of the standout events was the 400m where the Shetland men dominated with Lewis Barclay (52.06) taking U-17 gold, Bobby Laurenson (52.14) U-20 gold and Kieran Fraser (50.31) Senior gold with all three running PBs and meeting the island games standard qualifying times.

A full report will be included in this week’s Shetland Times newspaper.