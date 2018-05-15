Exhibition of Knab site plans

A workshop is being held next week to give folk an update on plans for the former Anderson High School site.

It will be held at Lerwick Town Hall on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.

It follows two previous sessions in November and March involving consultants 7N Architects, where people have put forward their views.

Shetland Islands Council said next week’s event will take the form of an exhibition, with the chance for further comments to be made.

Ewan Anderson of 7N Architects said: “The Shetland community have enthusiastically engaged with this process and it’s heartening that people have strong views on the future of this important site.

“The community’s comments from the previous workshop have been incorporated in these emerging proposals and we’re keen to hear any further feedback.”

Councillor Alastair Cooper, chairman of the council’s development committee, said: “The plans for the Knab site are taking shape and we’re keen to ensure that the public continue to contribute to the future of this unique site.

“I’d urge folk to come along and see how this site can help to address some of our shared challenges in Shetland and to provide benefits to the wider community.”