16th May 2018
Captain of vessel saved by Aith lifeboat volunteers donates to station

The captain of a fish carrier helped by the Aith lifeboat volunteers has donated £5000 for the West Side station.

RNLI Aith volunteer crew members accepting a cheque for £5000 from Captain Marius Joensen. Photo: RNLI/Liz Boxwell

Marius Joensen had been aboard the Migdale which the RNLI lifeboat Charles Lidbury had been called out to help on 24th February. She had was drfiting after suffering propulsion problems.

The lifeboat met the Migdale and her crew about five nautical miles northeast of Foula and towed the vessel back to Aith to await collection by a tug.

Capt Joensen said he was very grateful for the help from the volunteer crew, and he realised that the outcome on that day could have been much worse, had the RNLI lifeboat Charles Lidbury not come to their rescue.

Engineer John Robertson thanked Captain Joensen for the donation and said saving lives at sea was what the charity existed for.

