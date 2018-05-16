16th May 2018
Council finance manager moves on to face ‘new challenges’

The council’s finance manager, Jonathan Belford, is leaving his job in the isles to face “new challenges” south, the SIC has announced.

Mr Belford first took up his position at the council in 2014, initially as part of a partnership agreement with his former employer at Aberdeen City Council.

It has now been announced he will head back to Aberdeen City Council to take on the role of chief finance officer later this year.

Mr Belford said: “Working for the council has been fantastic, with no two days the same and a demanding and rewarding workload. I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to live and work here. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with talented officers and councillors and I will sorely miss my own staff who have delivered their work time after time on the frontline and in support of the council and pension fund – they are amazing.

“I know that I leave the council in a good financial position, but it’s not without its challenges. I am certain that Maggie [Sandison, chief executive] and the corporate management team will support the council to tackle those challenges head on, and I wish everyone here the best of luck for the future.”

Mrs Sandison said: “I would like to congratulate Jonathan on his appointment to his new post in Aberdeen City Council, but it is sad news for Shetland.

“Jonathan has made a real difference to the council in his time here. His ability to translate complex financial information for non-experts has earned him the respect of our elected members and staff.

“I am certain members will join me in thanking Jonathan for his excellent work for the council. I am sorry to see him leave us, but respect his decision to take the professional opportunity this role presents for him, and I wish him all the very best.”

