John Smith named as council’s new infrastructure director

The council has announced the appointment of John Smith as its new director of infrastructure services.

The post has been vacant since former director Maggie Sandison took on the role of chief executive in February.

Mr Smith joined the council in 1994 as IT manager and has also worked in organisational development, performance management and change management roles.

Most recently he has been managing the ports and harbours service as acting executive Manager.

Mr Smith said: “I am delighted to have been given this opportunity at an exciting time for the council with a new chief executive and new political leadership.

“I have enjoyed my varied roles over the years and am especially happy to be continuing my link with ports and harbours.

“I am very much looking forward to tackling fresh challenges and opportunities with the Infrastructure team.”

Council leader Steven Coutts said: “I am particularly proud we were able to appoint an internal candidate for this key role in the council’s senior management team.

“We had a good group of candidates, but John was the strongest in the field. I am looking forward immensely to working with John in his new role.”