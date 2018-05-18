18th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

John Smith named as council’s new infrastructure director

John Smith named as council’s new infrastructure director
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

The council has announced the appointment of John Smith as its new director of infrastructure services.

The post has been vacant since former director Maggie Sandison took on the role of chief executive in February.

Mr Smith joined the council in 1994 as IT manager and has also worked in organisational development, performance management and change management roles.

Most recently he has been managing the ports and harbours service as acting executive Manager.

Mr Smith said: “I am delighted to have been given this opportunity at an exciting time for the council with a new chief executive and new political leadership.

“I have enjoyed my varied roles over the years and am especially happy to be continuing my link with ports and harbours.

“I am very much looking forward to tackling fresh challenges and opportunities with the Infrastructure team.”

Council leader Steven Coutts said: “I am particularly proud we were able to appoint an internal candidate for this key role in the council’s senior management team.

“We had a good group of candidates, but John was the strongest in the field. I am looking forward immensely to working with John in his new role.”

Tags:
infrastructure
John Smith
Maggie Sandison
Shetland Islands Council

More articles about infrastructure, John Smith, Maggie Sandison and Shetland Islands Council

Council finance manager moves on to face ‘new challenges’
Council finance manager moves on to face ‘new challenges’
16/05/2018
Exhibition of Knab site plans
Exhibition of Knab site plans
15/05/2018
Steven Coutts appointed leader of council
Steven Coutts appointed leader of council
09/05/2018
SIC to get share of £10 million road maintenance fund
SIC to get share of £10 million road maintenance fund
09/04/2018
White House return, charitable trust criticism and young musician of the year
White House return, charitable trust criticism and young musician of the year
16/03/2018
Scheme can help get a Lift on to the housing ladder
Scheme can help get a Lift on to the housing ladder
10/03/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top