Inspirational Benjamin wins hero awards

A determined dad who tackled a huge 370-mile run in memory of his daughter, raising more than £20,000 for charity, has been given two accolades at the Daily Record and Utilita Our Heroes awards.

Benjamin Napier completed the Chloe’s Tour run in July and August 2016 – clocking up the miles from his home in Dunbar to Shetland in tribute to his one-year-old daughter who died in 2007 after suffering from heart problems and other illnesses.

Mr Napier, originally from the isles, was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma a year later, and his wife suffered a major stroke in 2012.

As a result of the running challenge, which he also completed in support of the courage shown by his close family members, more than £20,000 was raised for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

He was awarded the Fundraising Hero award and the Overall Hero award at the ceremony on Friday. night.

• More in Friday’s Shetland Times.