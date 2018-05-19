20th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Strongmen battle it out at the Clickimin for Scottish title

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Power, sweat and buckets full of determination was on show at the Clickimin on Saturday at the Scotland’s Strongest Man competition.

Eight strongmen battled it out in the under 105kg contest including Shetlanders Dhanni Moar and Jonni Manson.

From Atlas stones to super yoke and deadlift challenges, competitors faced six events throughout the afternoon.

Jonni Manson competes in the 300kg frame carry which was required to be lifted for 15m during Scotland’s Strongest Man U105 competitions at the Clickimin. Photo: Kevin Jones

Only two points separated the top three places.

Defending champion Moar finished in third with 39.5 points.

Meanwhile, Manson came in second with 41 points and was crowned Shetland’s Strongest Man.

Moar was the runner-up for the Shetland title.

Mark Boyd, who had travelled all the way from Dubai for the competition, won the Scottish gong with 41.5.

More in next week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
clickimin
Scotland's Strongest Man
Shetland

More articles about clickimin, Scotland's Strongest Man and Shetland

WATCH: Scooters, cyclists and walkers galore for official footpath opening
WATCH: Scooters, cyclists and walkers galore for official footpath opening
19/05/2018
Emergency services called following Fair Isle plane trouble
Emergency services called following Fair Isle plane trouble
16/05/2018
Investigation into vaccine error due to end next month
Investigation into vaccine error due to end next month
17/04/2018
Search ongoing for missing woman
Search ongoing for missing woman
13/04/2018
WATCH: Sea swimmers aim to tackle 260 miles to Bergen
WATCH: Sea swimmers aim to tackle 260 miles to Bergen
02/04/2018
Bus timetable changes approved
Bus timetable changes approved
30/03/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top