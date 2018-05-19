Strongmen battle it out at the Clickimin for Scottish title

Power, sweat and buckets full of determination was on show at the Clickimin on Saturday at the Scotland’s Strongest Man competition.

Eight strongmen battled it out in the under 105kg contest including Shetlanders Dhanni Moar and Jonni Manson.

From Atlas stones to super yoke and deadlift challenges, competitors faced six events throughout the afternoon.

Only two points separated the top three places.

Defending champion Moar finished in third with 39.5 points.

Meanwhile, Manson came in second with 41 points and was crowned Shetland’s Strongest Man.

Moar was the runner-up for the Shetland title.

Mark Boyd, who had travelled all the way from Dubai for the competition, won the Scottish gong with 41.5.

More in next week’s Shetland Times.