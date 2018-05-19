20th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Scooters, cyclists and walkers galore for official footpath opening

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Excited bairns, walkers and cyclists turned out in force on Saturday – for the official opening of a new path linking Hoswick to Stove.

The 200-metre cycle and footpath offers an alternative route away from the road, with GAETS (Garden and Ecology Trail Sandwick) behind the £53,000 project.

Members of the group say the path offers a safer alternative with increased traffic in the area.

This includes a larger number of visitors to the Hoswick Visitor Centre and more folk coming to the village through cruise ship excursions.

Funding has come from Sandwick Community Council, transport charity Sustrans, the Scottish government’s LEADER fund and The Pebble Trust charity.

Shetland Islands Council has also provided support and advice with the scheme.

GAETS chairman Juan Brown said he was delighted with the turn-out “It’s absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“It’s amazing really and it’s brilliant to see the community support that we’ve had.

“The community support has been crucial.”

Mr Brown said Hoswick was “becoming an increasingly busy place”, both in terms of residents and lots of families living in Hoswick, and also with the number of visitors and buses from the cruise ships.

“We hope this can be an exemplar and a model that can be rolled out throughout Shetland,” he said.

He added there were other areas in Sandwick where improvements could be made to make them safer for walkers and cyclists.

The path also links to another walk into Swinister Woods, with the SIC stumping up cash from improvement works.

Mr Brown paid tribute to the hard work of GAETS secretary Rosemary Inkster and treasurer Neville Martin.

Mrs Inkster cut the ribbon for the official opening.

More in Friday’s Shetland Times.

 

Tags:
GAETS
Hoswick
Shetland
Sustrans

More articles about GAETS, Hoswick, Shetland and Sustrans

Strongmen battle it out at the Clickimin for Scottish title
Strongmen battle it out at the Clickimin for Scottish title
19/05/2018
Emergency services called following Fair Isle plane trouble
Emergency services called following Fair Isle plane trouble
16/05/2018
Investigation into vaccine error due to end next month
Investigation into vaccine error due to end next month
17/04/2018
Search ongoing for missing woman
Search ongoing for missing woman
13/04/2018
WATCH: Sea swimmers aim to tackle 260 miles to Bergen
WATCH: Sea swimmers aim to tackle 260 miles to Bergen
02/04/2018
Bus timetable changes approved
Bus timetable changes approved
30/03/2018

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top