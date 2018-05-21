21st May 2018
National award for social enterprise Cope
The social enterprise Cope picked up a national award in recognition of the work it does for people with learning disabilities.

Cope was the winner in the Enterprise category of Scotland’s Learning Disability Awards.

Chief executive Ingrid Webb said the organisation was delighted.

“We are committed to giving people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in a supportive and inclusive work environment, free from stigma and discrimination.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of every one of our customers for their continued support. Without you none of this would be possible.”
Employability manager Alison Moar said: “A huge part of our success is due to our team of people with learning disabilities who every day produce, promote and sell a wide range of items through different business outlets.

“I hope this recognition raises awareness in Shetland, and beyond, of just what people with learning disabilities can do in a business setting if they are given the right opportunity and support.”

The Scottish Learning Disability Awards were part of Learning Disability Week 2018.

