21st May 2018
New fenders installed at Sullom Voe Terminal

A “major piece” of work was completed last week on one of the four jetties at Sullom Voe Terminal.

Staff from Malakoff Ltd and Eide Marine Contractors prepare to install one of the fenders on jetty two at Sullom Voe Terminal. Photo: Ivan Hawick/SIC

Jetty number two has seen new fenders installed to accommodate oil tankers.

Four new rubber cone fenders, each weighing around 18 tonnes, have been fitted as part of work on the harbour infrastructure that was built in the late 1970s.

The work was done in partnership with terminal operators Enquest and carried out by main contractors Malakoff Limited with support from Shetland Island Council ports and harbours staff and marine engineering consultants NIRAS Fraenkel Ltd.

The fenders were made in China by Dutch company Quayquip.

SIC port engineering team leader Andrew Inkster said: “I’m pleased that this major piece of planned maintenance to extend the working life of the jetties has been completed safely and successfully, with the minimum disruption to harbour traffic.

“This critical infrastructure will ensure that the terminal can continue to export crude oil for many years to come.”

