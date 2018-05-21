21st May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Plans for college merger pushed forward by education committee

Plans for college merger pushed forward by education committee
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

A full merger of Shetland College with the NAFC Marine Centre and Train Shetland is being pushed forward.

Members of Monday’s education and families committee heard of plans for a full business case to be built up by October ahead of the plans going before the Scottish government.

The idea of merging college services has been on the go for a number of years.

SIC officials have lately been busy whittling an initial nine options down to a preferred shortlist of two.

The first is that the Shetland Fisheries Training Centre Trust, which operates the NAFC in Scalloway, serves as a “host” organisation, taking control of the other college services and widening its remit accordingly.

The other preferred option is that a new, independent organisation be created, which will serve as part of the University of the Highlands and Islands network.

Committee chairman George Smith, who worked at Shetland College between 2006 and 2011, said it was “absolutely imperative” members get behind the proposals.

Addressing members, he said he felt the need to “declare an interest” in his passion for tertiary education.

“I think we should never underestimate the value of the learning opportunities that are provided. We can’t afford to fail our current and future learners.

“If we have the courage to move forward we can create a better future for tertiary education. It’s in our hands.”

• More on this story in Friday’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
college
George Smith
NAFC

More articles about college, George Smith and NAFC

Councillors support Black Rock’s anti-gun stance
Councillors support Black Rock’s anti-gun stance
06/03/2018
Proposed cut to gritting budget rejected by SIC committee
Proposed cut to gritting budget rejected by SIC committee
06/02/2018
Parents urged to provide packed lunches for children following kitchen staff shortage
Parents urged to provide packed lunches for children following kitchen staff shortage
05/02/2018
WATCH: New Anderson High School opens for classes
WATCH: New Anderson High School opens for classes
27/10/2017
North Roe Primary School given a ‘satisfactory’ report by inspectors
North Roe Primary School given a ‘satisfactory’ report by inspectors
29/08/2017
Anderson High School delay rumours scotched by council
Anderson High School delay rumours scotched by council
28/08/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top