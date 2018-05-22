Beloved motorbike auctioned off for mental health charity

A woman whose father died of heart disease last year is to auction off his beloved motorbike at the Simmer Dim Rally next month.

The draw will take place on Saturday 23rd June with all funds going to mental health charity Mind Your Head. Richelle Fraser says her father, Stewart Fraser’s health problems were caused by heavy drinking linked to mental health issues and she wanted to do something in his memory that would benefit the charity.

Richelle has written an article where she explains in her own words why she is doing this. You can read the full article in Friday’s Shetland Times.

She wrote: “My dad got so much enjoyment out of this event [the bike rally], and he is well known for his antics and what he brought to it.

“While having a talk with friends about what I should do with the bike, one suggested having a raffle with the bike as the main prize and putting the money into a good cause in the memory of dad.

“I guess that’s why we are here today. So please buy some raffle tickets. The response fae the Shetland community in donating for this cause has been overwhelmingly touching. In buying a ticket I feel people are pulling together, and are putting back into our community.”

Mind Your Head service manager Anouska Civico said: “To offer to raffle something that is so personal to her dad and her family in recognition of the work we do is so generous.

“When I read Richelle’s story about her dad it certainly resonated with me and it will with many people, so as well as raising money for the charity it will help raise awareness of other people’s struggles and perhaps will encourage people to seek help if they need it.”

Should you wish to buy or sell raffle tickets on behalf of Richelle then please contact Anouska on 01595 745035.