Look out for tourists when driving in town

Police and town centre-based organisations have warned motorists to be extra careful when driving on Commercial Street.

They fear that as Lerwick town centre becomes busier because of the influx of cruise ship tourists there is a “higher risk” of accidents.

The stretch of road between the Market Cross and the Fort Chip Shop is a pedestrian only zone from 11.30am to 5.30pm between Monday and Friday, with only disability badge holders permitted to drive through for access purposes between those times.

Police inspector Martyn Brill said: “We would like to take this opportunity to advise drivers to be mindful of pedestrians in and about the town centre, particularly when visitors from cruise ships are enjoying the local area.

“The times during which the majority of vehicular traffic is prohibited from the main part of Commercial Street are clearly signposted and I would stress police will enforce the road traffic legislation where necessary.”

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller said: “At this time of year when there are often a large number of cruise ship visitors walking through the street, and not familiar with the road layout, there is a higher risk of an accident occurring.

“Verbal feedback strongly indicates that local shoppers are also often frustrated at having to dodge traffic during pedestrian only times, especially when there’s no blue badge on display in the car.”

• More on this story in Friday’s Shetland Times.