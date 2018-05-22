RAF flyby: Typhoon jets ‘wave’ to Bell’s Brae pupils

Bell’s Brae Primary pupils abandoned their classrooms and headed out onto the playground to see two Typhoon jets roar by at 500 feet.

The flypast was held as part of the RAF Baton Relay – an event aimed at celebrating the air force’s first century.

A specially-designed baton is being flown by the Typhoons to 100 sites associated with the RAF in 100 days.

So the high-powered aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth ventured up to the air force’s old stamping ground in Saxa Vord, and Bell’s Brae was also included on the agenda.

Youngsters turned out to hold up a 10 metre by six metre RAF 100 flag for the pilots to see, and photograph.

The children waved and yelled with excitement as the jets made two flybys over the school. One of the planes even dipped its wings to give a little wave to those down below.

Explaining the event to the youngsters was Squadron Leader Danni Nowalski. It was Ms Nowalski, who has isles connections, who invited Bell’s Brae to get involved.

She said the event was being held to commemorate the RAF’s past, celebrate its people and inspire future generations to become a part of the RAF.

Speaking after the flypast, she said: “We are all about inspiring young kids, and I think it’s safe to say they’ve been inspired today. It’s been quite cool.”

Head teacher Jennifer Wadley said the day had come about after the school received an email from Ms Nowalski.

“We jumped at the chance for a number of reasons – one is that it’s something that is happening across the UK, and it’s good for our pupils to be aware of it.

“It’s a bit of history and it’s good for them to be aware and to celebrate the work that the servicemen and women do.”

• Full coverage from Bell’s Brae will be included in Friday’s Shetland Times.