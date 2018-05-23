23rd May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Bright future for fishing industry, says LPA chief executive

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, Headlines, News, ST Online

Ongoing investment in new infrastructure shows there is a positive future for the fishing industry, according to Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Sandra Laurenson.

Despite uncertainty over fishing policy post-Brexit and a squeezed pelagic market Ms Laurenson said: “The latest investment by the industry and the Port Authority will help

Investment of around £150 million will see the delivery of five new Shetland pelagic vessels during 2018/19. Photo: Gareth Easton/courtesy of LPA

sustain and develop the Shetland sector’s future, harbour activity and the strength of the Shetland economy.”

The port authority will again have a stand at the Skipper Expo International conference in Aberdeen which starts on Friday. Ms Laurenson highlighted multi-million investments that, she says, show there is confidence in the whitefish and pelagic sectors.

One significant development is the £7.6 million replacement whitefish market. Construction started this month and will double the capacity to 1600 square metres. The work, by Tulloch Developments, should be finished in early-2020 and it will be located at the new Mair’s Quay.

The quay and Mair’s Pier was finished last year at Holmsgarth.

Tags:
fishing industry
Lerwick Port Authority
Mair's Quay
Sandra Laurenson
Skipper Expo

More articles about fishing industry, Lerwick Port Authority, Mair's Quay, Sandra Laurenson and Skipper Expo

Work due to start on new Lerwick fishmarket
Work due to start on new Lerwick fishmarket
03/05/2018
Record cruise season predicted
Record cruise season predicted
12/03/2018
Cash package secured for new £6.3 million Lerwick fishmarket
Cash package secured for new £6.3 million Lerwick fishmarket
20/12/2017
Sinking vessel rescued by coastguard
Sinking vessel rescued by coastguard
02/11/2017
Lerwick cruise visits drop slightly – but port authority expects record traffic in 2018
Lerwick cruise visits drop slightly – but port authority expects record traffic in 2018
27/09/2017
Lerwick Port Authority’s deep-water base at Dales Voe officially opened
Lerwick Port Authority’s deep-water base at Dales Voe officially opened
29/08/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top