Bright future for fishing industry, says LPA chief executive

Ongoing investment in new infrastructure shows there is a positive future for the fishing industry, according to Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Sandra Laurenson.

Despite uncertainty over fishing policy post-Brexit and a squeezed pelagic market Ms Laurenson said: “The latest investment by the industry and the Port Authority will help

sustain and develop the Shetland sector’s future, harbour activity and the strength of the Shetland economy.”

The port authority will again have a stand at the Skipper Expo International conference in Aberdeen which starts on Friday. Ms Laurenson highlighted multi-million investments that, she says, show there is confidence in the whitefish and pelagic sectors.

One significant development is the £7.6 million replacement whitefish market. Construction started this month and will double the capacity to 1600 square metres. The work, by Tulloch Developments, should be finished in early-2020 and it will be located at the new Mair’s Quay.

The quay and Mair’s Pier was finished last year at Holmsgarth.