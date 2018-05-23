Finnie calls for ferry nationalisation

A renewed call has been made for NorthLink Ferries to be brought into public ownership “at the earliest opportunity”.

Spokesman for transport and islands at the Scottish Green Party, John Finnie, is behind a parliamentary motion insisting the service should run in the interest of public service rather than “private profit”.

It comes ahead of a Scottish government statement on the Northern Isles ferries, which is expected to be made on Thursday.

Mr Finnie said: “The good folk of Shetland deserve more frequent, affordable and reliable ferries, run in the interest of public service, rather than solely for private profit.

“It was good to see the Scottish government recently purchase the three northern isles ferries. This should be the first step in bringing the whole setup back into public ownership.

“The RMT has been campaigning on this issue for some time and I fully support their calls to nationalise the service. Ensuring properly staffed vessels which are subject to collective bargaining can only benefit northern isles communities.”