Finnie calls for ferry nationalisation
A renewed call has been made for NorthLink Ferries to be brought into public ownership “at the earliest opportunity”.
Spokesman for transport and islands at the Scottish Green Party, John Finnie, is behind a parliamentary motion insisting the service should run in the interest of public service rather than “private profit”.
It comes ahead of a Scottish government statement on the Northern Isles ferries, which is expected to be made on Thursday.
Mr Finnie said: “The good folk of Shetland deserve more frequent, affordable and reliable ferries, run in the interest of public service, rather than solely for private profit.
“It was good to see the Scottish government recently purchase the three northern isles ferries. This should be the first step in bringing the whole setup back into public ownership.
“The RMT has been campaigning on this issue for some time and I fully support their calls to nationalise the service. Ensuring properly staffed vessels which are subject to collective bargaining can only benefit northern isles communities.”
This is a fine example of “talking through a hole in one’s hat”. Taking the ferries in-house and handing them to nationalised CalMac will be a disaster for users and taxpayers alike.
Rather than running in the “interest of public service” as Mr Finnie optimistically asserts, they will run to suit the empire-building goals of CalMac directors, to the exclusion of firms like Pentland Ferries who compete successfully with NorthLink on the Orkney-Scotland route, without any subsidy at all.