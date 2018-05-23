Sandness grower demands more action on sustainable food

A Shetland food producer has been involved with a coalition lobbying the Holyrood government – demanding action to make Scotland a “Good Food Nation”.

Penny Armstrong from Transition Turriefield in Sandness took part in a Kitchen Table Talk organised by the Scottish Food Coalition. It has produced a report highlighting the cost of buying healthy food and the environmental impact the food industry has.

The coalition wants the Scottish government to consult on a bill before the parliament’s summer recess and wants help to create “local food economies, make all food production sustainable and to improve access to good food”.

Ms Armstrong said: “This is a huge issue which is affected by, and impacts on, many different aspects of our lives. There are no easy answers but when food is perceived as a commodity, a chore and an unwanted expense then it can hold no respect in people’s lives.”

• More in The Shetland Times.