Crew of stricken fishing boat ‘not prepared for flooding’

The crew of a fishing boat which sank off Skerries were not prepared for the scale of flooding they faced before they had to jump from the vessel, a report has said.

Five fishermen were rescued by Shetland Coastguard as the Lerwick-registered Ocean Way sank on 3rd March last year.

However, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch has said onboard training and drills had not prepared the crew.

It said, “regular, realistic drills” for flooding were needed.

The MAIB stated, in a safety leaflet issued on the back of the sinking, the crew of the Ocean Way “could not have done a great deal more to save their vessel.”

Onboard training and drills had not prepared the crew of Ocean Way for the scale of flooding they faced, the bulletin states.

The MAIB goes on to state: “The only way crews can be as prepared as possible to deal with foreseeable emergencies is to conduct regular, realistic drills.

“Use these as an opportunity to develop and then practise potential coping strategies in the event of major flooding.”

