24th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Crew of stricken fishing boat ‘not prepared for flooding’

Crew of stricken fishing boat ‘not prepared for flooding’
0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The crew of a fishing boat which sank off Skerries were not prepared for the scale of flooding they faced before they had to jump from the vessel, a report has said.

Five fishermen were rescued by Shetland Coastguard as the Lerwick-registered Ocean Way sank on 3rd March last year.

However, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch has said onboard training and drills had not prepared the crew.

It said, “regular, realistic drills” for flooding were needed.

The MAIB stated, in a safety leaflet issued on the back of the sinking, the crew of the Ocean Way “could not have done a great deal more to save their vessel.”

Onboard training and drills had not prepared the crew of Ocean Way for the scale of flooding they faced, the bulletin states.

The MAIB goes on to state: “The only way crews can be as prepared as possible to deal with foreseeable emergencies is to conduct regular, realistic drills.

“Use these as an opportunity to develop and then practise potential coping strategies in the event of major flooding.”

• More in this week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
fishing industry
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Ocean Way

More articles about fishing industry, Marine Accident Investigation Branch and Ocean Way

Bright future for fishing industry, says LPA chief executive
Bright future for fishing industry, says LPA chief executive
23/05/2018
Work due to start on new Lerwick fishmarket
Work due to start on new Lerwick fishmarket
03/05/2018
Fishermen’s chief repeats ditch CFP message in final days of general election campaign
Fishermen’s chief repeats ditch CFP message in final days of general election campaign
06/06/2017
SOUNDING OFF: Brett is best bet for future of fisheries, argues Wills
SOUNDING OFF: Brett is best bet for future of fisheries, argues Wills
22/05/2017
Tragic scallop fisherman was not wearing lifejacket when he fell overboard
Tragic scallop fisherman was not wearing lifejacket when he fell overboard
01/03/2017
Shetland fishermen dominate industry award nominations
Shetland fishermen dominate industry award nominations
01/03/2017

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top