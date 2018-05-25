Campaigner Hill fails in latest sovereignty bid

Self-styled sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill has failed in his latest bid to assert the will of the “Sovereign State of Shetland” at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Hill, of Ocraquoy, Cunningsburgh, that he was “all at sea” and that his argument had “sunk without trace”.

The sheriff had agreed to the hearing after Hill, 75, was said to have breached a community payback order.

Hill had been told to carry out 30 hours of unpaid work after he was found guilty of vandalising North Bridge Stores in Cunningsburgh in 2016.

That followed his failure to pay the full amount of a £125 fine given to him.

In court today, the sheriff threw out Hill’s argument that the court held no jurisdiction in Shetland. Asked whether he then accepted the breach of the community order, Hill said he conditionally did accept responsibility.

“The conditions are that I will, under duress, comply with the court’s order.”

The sheriff said he would allow the order to continue. But he said it would be revoked if Hill paid the remaining £75 of the initial fine.