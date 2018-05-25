25th May 2018
Funding offered to make homes more energy efficient

The Scottish government says people living in the isles will benefit from £1,030,719 of funding to help make homes more energy efficient.

Shetland Islands Council has been given a share of £49 million from the so-called Home Energy Efficiency Programmes for Scotland, or HEEPS, shemes.

The needs based funding is given to councils to develop and deliver mainly solid wall insulation in areas with high levels of fuel poverty.

Minister for Local Government and Housing, Kevin Stewart said: “We have made good progress and significant investment in tackling fuel poverty, supporting people across the country who need help.

“However, there are still far too many people struggling with unaffordable energy costs.”

