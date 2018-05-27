28th May 2018
Scottish government offers money for school clothing grants

Families in the isles are set to benefit from grants being issued for school uniforms.

The Scottish government has announced a new £100 national minimum school clothing grant as a result of partnership involving local authorities across the country.

Shetland Islands Council is in line for £15,000 of additional funding, according to a news release sent out by the Holyrood administration.

The Scottish government’s education minister John Swinney said: “Every child in Scotland should be able to attend school feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”

