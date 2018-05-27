Scottish government offers money for school clothing grants

Families in the isles are set to benefit from grants being issued for school uniforms.

The Scottish government has announced a new £100 national minimum school clothing grant as a result of partnership involving local authorities across the country.

Shetland Islands Council is in line for £15,000 of additional funding, according to a news release sent out by the Holyrood administration.

The Scottish government’s education minister John Swinney said: “Every child in Scotland should be able to attend school feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”