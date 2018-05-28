Private dental practice will treat NHS patients

A private dental practice is expanding to include the treatment of patients on the NHS.

The local health board says the already established practice operated by Dr David Lubbe will make the move this week.

David and Cheryl Lubbe have provided private dentistry since 2008, initially at the Toll Clock Shopping Centre and, more recently, at their much larger premises alongside Bolts Shetland Ltd.

The decision has been welcomed by NHS Shetland chief executive, Ralph Roberts.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full story.