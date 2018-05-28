28th May 2018
Whitedale bag Madrid Cup with comfortable 5-2 win over Ness

The victorious Whitedale squad with the Madrid Cup. Photo: Brian Gray

Whitedale comfortably defeated Ness United by five goals to two on Saturday to secure senior football’s Madrid Cup.

The Shetland champions were 2-1 up at the break and three second-half goals were too much of a mountain to climb for Ness although they did add a late penalty.

Whitedale found themselves 1-0 up within two minutes after the Ness defence failed to deal with a long throw-in which bounced kindly in the six-yard box for Lorne McNiven.

Ness equalised from a breakaway when Harry Thompson was sent tumbling in the box and Tomas Smith converted the resulting penalty.

Allan Johnston restored the Whitedale lead just before half-time.

Within two minutes of the restart McNiven was on hand to crash the ball home to get his second and Whitedale’s third.

Minutes later Johnston got his second after an expertly weighted through ball from Greg Tulloch sent him clean through on goal and his shot found the bottom corner.

Whitedale got a fifth goal when Duncan Fraser rose high at the back post to head the ball back across the goal into the far corner of the net.

With time running out Ness were awarded a second penalty and Tomas Smith strode up and made no mistake for his second, making the score 5-2.

The Madrid Cup was presented to Whitedale captain Piotr “Bako” Drozdowski by Scott Uren on behalf of sponsors G&S Flooring. It was Whitedale’s second piece of silverware having already claimed the Highland Fuels Trophy earlier in the season.

• For full report and more photos see The Shetland Times on Friday.

