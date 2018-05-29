Hial announce new concessions ahead of car parking charges

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) has announced new concessions and exemptions ahead of the introduction of car parking charges.

The airport authority says it will work with the NHS to ensure patients can park for free when flying to and from appointments.

HIAL says it will complement a compassionate travel policy already used by Loganair with free parking for passengers travelling under the terms of the policy.

And Hial says free parking will be made available at Sumburgh and Orkney airports for the use of inter-island travellers.

Inter-island residents can apply to the relevant airport to register one vehicle per household as part of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Blue Badge holders will be able to park free of charge.

Hial are also offering an extension of the drop off/pick up period from one to two hours to mitigate any flight delays.

Hial’s managing director Inglis Lyon, said: “We have met and consulted with a range of stakeholders since we announced our intention to charge for parking in March, and from the outset of those discussions we were keen to listen to the views of the communities involved and reflect their views in the way the charges were implemented.”

