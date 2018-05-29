29th May 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

‘Opportunistic’ government blasted over ferry contract decision

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, Public Affairs, ST Online

Green MSP John Finnie has accused the Scottish government of adopting an “opportunistic” attitude after it was announced the contract for the Northern Isles ferry service will be put out to tender.

Mr Finnie, the party’s transport spokesman, had argued that the ferry service should be taken into public ownership to benefit North Isles communities.

Last week transport minister Humza Yousaf said that won’t happen. He said part of the reason for his decision was the stance taken by Shetland industries, particularly the seafood sector, which showed no appetite for the route to be nationalised.

That approach has not impressed Mr Finnie who has written to the minister outlining his concerns.

The Green MSP said: “The Scottish government’s opportunistic approach means a publicly-owned service, run in the interest of communities in Orkney and Shetland, is effectively kicked beyond the next election. I won’t allow this important issue to be brushed aside, and I hope the minister agrees to sit down and discuss the details.

“Public ownership of our vital transport services is fundamental. Commercial providers do not have a good track record when it comes to levels of service, and the sooner the government realises this the better for our communities.”

• More reaction to the ferry contract announcement in this week’s Shetland Times.

Tags:
Ferry Contract
Humza Yousaf
John Finnie
nationalisation

More articles about Ferry Contract, Humza Yousaf, John Finnie and nationalisation

Finnie calls for ferry nationalisation
Finnie calls for ferry nationalisation
23/05/2018
Cheaper ferry fares – councillors’ ultimatum to Yousaf
Cheaper ferry fares – councillors’ ultimatum to Yousaf
27/04/2018
Deal to buy vessels as Northern Isles contract is extended
Deal to buy vessels as Northern Isles contract is extended
25/04/2018
Scott’s call to have Shetland ‘out of the box’ is heard in Holyrood
Scott’s call to have Shetland ‘out of the box’ is heard in Holyrood
28/03/2018
Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
Scott and Thomson send joint letter to Yousaf over Sumburgh parking charges
26/03/2018
Seafood Shetland criticises ferry ‘in-house’ proposals
Seafood Shetland criticises ferry ‘in-house’ proposals
06/03/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top