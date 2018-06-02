Shetland take lead in junior inter-county after athletics victory

Shetland won the first event of this year’s junior inter-county against Orkney, triumphing 55-42 in today’s (Saturday) athletics at Pickaquoy in Kirkwall.

Among the highlights were four new or equalled records, with middle-distance runner Seumas Mackay setting the standard with a new boys’ 400 metres record of 49.1 seconds.

Lucy Holden set a new girls’ high jump record with 1.67m while the Shetland boys’ relay quartet bettered the 4x100m time with 44.1 seconds.

Katie Dinwoodie tied with the record in the girls’ 200m with a time of 25.5 seconds.

The hockey match begins at 6pm tonight with Orkney needing at least a three-goal win to overtake Shetland in the overall competition.

Tomorrow (Sunday) sees the swimming in the morning, the football match at 2pm and the inter-county finishes with the netball match at 4pm.