3rd June 2018
Shetland retain Stuart Cup in junior inter-county clash

Shetland retained the Stuart Cup with a convincing win over Orkney in the junior inter-county by 161½ points to 141½.

Holding a narrow lead overnight after winning the athletics but losing the hockey, the Shetland swimming team recorded a tremendous victory on Sunday morning.

Proud Shetland overall captains Bobby Laurenson and Cara Leask with the Stuart Cup. Photo: Victoria Duthie

Led by triple record-breaker Jasmin Smith, the team defeated their hosts in the pool by nearly 20 points.

Smith broke the record in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and the 100m individual medley.

Following the swimming success the Shetland football team were also victorious, beating Orkney 2-0 with goals from Scott Johnson and Lewis Harkness.

Going into the final netball event the Orkney team had a mountain to climb, needing to win by 30 points to claim the Stuart Cup.

Shetland led 10-7 after the first quarter but a tremendous performance from the home side resulted in a 45-34 win. It was obviously not enough, however.

Shetland junior inter-county secretary Victoria Duthie hailed a great all-round show by the Shetland competitors.

She said: “[The netball] was a real feisty match but a hard-fought match. Orkney seemed to settle more and their shooter was really on fire.

“The atmosphere was amazing for both sides. It was so hard-fought and exciting.”

Smith’s performance in the pool was a real highlight to start the second day, Duthie said.

“It was really amazing to get all three records. The Shetland swimmers went well up. They got a good lead and kept improving throughout.”

The football was also a memorable match, she said, especially Harkness’s individual effort for the second goal.

“It was a really exciting game. Orkney had a lot of the play in the second half, a lot of attacking, but the Harkness goal sealed it.”

Duthie said the team members were all looking forward to the trip back home on the boat.

“We’re in a happy mood,” she said. “With three individual trophies and the Stuart Cup.”

