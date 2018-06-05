5th June 2018
New ferry booking system launched but Scott says easier payments are priority

The council has launched a new online ferry booking system – but MSP Tavish Scott reckons they have missed the boat by not introducing card payments.

It is an improved system that is easier to view on mobile phones and tablets and offers more choices when booking, according to the SIC.

But Mr Scott, who lives in Bressay, says making payment easier should have been the priority.

He said: “Those of us who use ferries all the time still cannot pay with a debit or credit card. Instead of an app, the council need to make payment easy and efficient. That should be the priority.

“Islanders have been asking for years for this to be sorted. We still wait.”

Systems officer with the Ferries Service James Sawkins said the changes were made because more people are booking using their mobile phones.

The council has created a YouTube video about its new ferry booking system.

“We’ve listened to the feedback from passengers and improved our bookings site, to make it more mobile-friendly and provided more booking options. This not only improves the customer experience but it gives us more accurate passenger and vehicle details, to use the ferries more efficiently, especially at peak times.”

Changes have also been made to the system to allow passengers to cancel bookings online, either part or whole journeys.

A statement read: “Customers will also see improvements to the booking facility for combined Yell Sound and Bluemull bookings, with more choices available within one booking. For regular passengers, it’s also now easier to recall vehicle details.”

Online bookings can be made for crossings to Yell, Unst, Fetlar and Whalsay. The ferry booking office at Ulsta can also be contacted by phone at (01595) 745804.

