5th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Plans for Yell emerge after major funding boost

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A new marine development including pontoon berths, a campsite and visitor attractions are among proposals which could give a major boost to Yell.

It comes after the North Yell Development Council announced it had been successful in receiving a £113,900 package from the Scottish Land Fund.

The development body plans to use the cash to bring new developments to reality which will create new employment, business start-up and tourism opportunities.

NYDC says it will use the funding to purchase two separate areas of land in Cullivoe.

The first will provide an extension to its existing industrial estate, which will allow for more lets to local businesses.

The second is foreshore land that will support a proposed new marina development featuring pontoon berths, campsite and visitor facilities.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full story.

Tags:
Cullivoe
North Yell Development Council
Scottish Land Fund

More articles about Cullivoe, North Yell Development Council and Scottish Land Fund

Fishing News Awards wins for Odie and Hutchison
Fishing News Awards wins for Odie and Hutchison
25/05/2018
Land fund gives a big boost to two communities
Land fund gives a big boost to two communities
28/06/2017
Yell band Rack ‘n’ Ruin set for Orkney weekend tour
Yell band Rack ‘n’ Ruin set for Orkney weekend tour
29/03/2016
Fishing for Litter project wins RSPB award
Fishing for Litter project wins RSPB award
21/11/2015
Council’s harbours show healthy profit for past year
Council’s harbours show healthy profit for past year
26/05/2015
Torches are lit for Cullivoe
Torches are lit for Cullivoe
01/03/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times LtdTerms and Conditions
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top