Plans for Yell emerge after major funding boost

A new marine development including pontoon berths, a campsite and visitor attractions are among proposals which could give a major boost to Yell.

It comes after the North Yell Development Council announced it had been successful in receiving a £113,900 package from the Scottish Land Fund.

The development body plans to use the cash to bring new developments to reality which will create new employment, business start-up and tourism opportunities.

NYDC says it will use the funding to purchase two separate areas of land in Cullivoe.

The first will provide an extension to its existing industrial estate, which will allow for more lets to local businesses.

The second is foreshore land that will support a proposed new marina development featuring pontoon berths, campsite and visitor facilities.

