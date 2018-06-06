‘Feckless’ trio were caught carrying cannabis in bags

Three men were described as “feckless” in court following their failed attempt to sell drugs worth up to £5,000.

Dunfermline residents John Foy, 53, Mark Howe, 50, and Mark Purvis, 52, were caught carrying cannabis at the NorthLink Ferry Terminal in Lerwick on 19th September last year.

They pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug in Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court that the men were “feckless” for carrying bags containing 1,932 grammes of cannabis – worth between £2,000 and £5,000 – with “no attempt to conceal” what they were doing.

He added: “It has to be said that it did not require much detective work by the police to establish what they were up to.”

Mr MacKenzie told the court that the men came up with an idea to make money by sourcing cannabis in Fife and selling it in Shetland “as a one-off” endeavour.

He said Purvis, who was already working in the isles, transferred money to Foy and then Foy and Howe travelled north on the ferry, with Howe in possession of the drugs.

They were discovered at the ferry terminal in Lerwick.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank decided to continue the case until 18th July so criminal justice social work reports can be prepared.