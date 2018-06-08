8th June 2018
Teachers celebrate ‘headship’ qualifications

A number of teachers have come together to to celebrate their achievements in postgraduate qualifications in school leadership.

Three teachers have completed the ‘Into Headship’ qualification for aspiring head teachers, which is said to build their knowledge and skills in school leadership for a future head teacher role.

Principal teachers Mandy Philips and Leanne Moss from the Anderson High School, and primary teacher Kathleen Mullay from Sandwick Junior High School have all completed the qualification.

They will also each be awarded the Standard for Headship, which will become a pre-requisite for all new head teachers in Scotland from 2019.

Eight teachers have also completed the ‘Middle Leadership’ qualification, to develop their school leadership skills in roles beyond the classroom.

They are:

• Michelle Grant, Edwin Irvine and Kieran Malcolmson – Anderson High School
• Wendy Fraser – Bell’s Brae Primary School
• Katy Hay – Fetlar Primary School
• Eyvor Irvine and Pauline Irvine – Whalsay School
• Chloe Kerr – Whiteness Primary School
The ‘Into Headship’ programme is delivered through a partnership between the University of Aberdeen and Shetland Islands Council.

The university also presented an award to the student showing the most critical reflection on leadership, which was won by Kathleen Mullay, after nominations from fellow students.

Director of children’s services, Helen Budge, said: “I’m delighted to see eleven experienced teachers gain these leadership qualifications and I congratulate them all, particularly Kathleen Mullay, who won the award for her reflections on leadership.

“They have all worked hard to study and develop their skills, while continuing to teach our young people. They will each be leaders of learning in the future, and play a vital role in Shetland’s schools.”

