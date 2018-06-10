10th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Bressay parkrun marks NHS’s 70th birthday

0 comments, , by , in News, Sport

Fancy dress runners enjoying themselves at Bressay parkrun

Bressay parkrun attracted a record turnout as it celebrated the NHS’s 70th birthday.

Over 70 took part on Saturday morning – including a number who wore medical-themed fancy dress.

A cheer went up for the health service on the start line, where Island Medics star Kath Duffus sent the runners on their way.

This was the 20th parkrun held in Bressay and once again the event enjoyed the support of many visitors from far afield (including from Cardiff, London and Yorkshire).

Tags:
Bressay parkrun
Island Medics
Kath Duffus

More articles about Bressay parkrun, Island Medics and Kath Duffus

Ferry funding backing, Toft pier, Storm Caroline
Ferry funding backing, Toft pier, Storm Caroline
08/12/2017
Impressive debut for Island Medics documentary
Impressive debut for Island Medics documentary
04/12/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top