Bressay parkrun marks NHS’s 70th birthday

Bressay parkrun attracted a record turnout as it celebrated the NHS’s 70th birthday.

Over 70 took part on Saturday morning – including a number who wore medical-themed fancy dress.

A cheer went up for the health service on the start line, where Island Medics star Kath Duffus sent the runners on their way.

This was the 20th parkrun held in Bressay and once again the event enjoyed the support of many visitors from far afield (including from Cardiff, London and Yorkshire).