RAF Catfirth memorial unveiled to large crowd

A memorial was unveiled at the site of RAF Catfirth on Sunday to mark 100 years since the formation of Britain’s air force.

The event, organised by Nesting Community Council, attracted around 100 people.

Nesting resident Reverend Magnus Williamson and local landowner Crichton Irvine performed the unveiling.

During the First World War, Catfirth was Britain’s most northerly base for tracking and attacking German submarines.

It was the destination of the first flight to Shetland in June 1918, and until recently the site provided jobs and accommodation.

