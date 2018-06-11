11th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

RAF Catfirth memorial unveiled to large crowd

0 comments, , by , in News

The memorial stone is unveiled at RAF Catfirth. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A memorial was unveiled at the site of RAF Catfirth on Sunday to mark 100 years since the formation of Britain’s air force.

The event, organised by Nesting Community Council, attracted around 100 people.

Nesting resident Reverend Magnus Williamson and local landowner Crichton Irvine performed the unveiling.

During the First World War, Catfirth was Britain’s most northerly base for tracking and attacking German submarines.

It was the destination of the first flight to Shetland in June 1918, and until recently the site provided jobs and accommodation.

For more, see Friday’s print edition of The Shetland Times.

 

Tags:
Crichton Irvine
Magnus Williamson
RAF Catfirth

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top