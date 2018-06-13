13th June 2018
Budge sisters named as farming heroes

Kirsty and Aimee Budge have been named as 2018’s Farming Heroes at a major BBC award ceremony in Bristol.

The sisters from Bigton Farm have been honoured after appearing on Countryfile.

It came after programme producers called on viewers to nominate farming heroes in their communities.

The sisters, who run Shetland’s monitor farm, took over the running of the farm after the death of their father Bryden in a farming accident in 2014.

They were among three finalists after being on an initial list of nominees which reached into the hundreds.

Countryfile’s “resident farmer” Adam Henson said on Twitter this evening: “The @BBCCountryfile winners! “Kirsty and Aimee have not just stepped into the shoes of their father, they are pioneering farming in Shetland and if I could hire them I would.”

 

