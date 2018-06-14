Councillors give backing to new recycling measures

An array of new recycling policies have been rubber-stamped by councillors as the SIC looks to boost its efforts and reduce waste.

Four extensive policies were agreed at a meeting of the environment and transport committee on Thursday, tied in with kerbside recycling collections for every household in Shetland.

It comes on the back of information events held across the isles over the last couple of months explaining how the new recycling scheme will work.

Council staff have been involved in drop-in sessions from Unst to Dunrossness with councillors this week applauding staff for their work in the build-up to the roll-out.

Recently the council announced that wheelie bins and information packs would be issued to homes throughout Shetland, as well as a customised collection calendar for each area and a recycling leaflet.

In the next three months bins are being given out, at least two weeks before collections begin.

Each home will have a bin with a blue lid for paper, card and cardboard and a bin with a grey lid for plastic bottles, cans and drinks cartons.

Rubbish is being collected on a four weekly cycle with grey and blue lid bins alternating with normal bin collections.

Bins are being given out in the north and west mainland before collections start on 9th July.