14th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Fair Isle ‘friends and family’ fares to be explored

Fair Isle ‘friends and family’ fares to be explored
0 comments, , by , in News

The SIC is to look into a reduced fares scheme for family and friends of residents living in Fair Isle.

Shetland South councillor Robbie McGregor raised the idea after contact from residents at a meeting of the council’s environment and transport committee.

Members were discussing plans for a refreshed Shetland transport strategy.

Mr McGregor said relatives of Fair Isle residents living south had paid a lot to get to Shetland and asked whether a reduced rate could be brought in for the leg to the island.

Additional costs to Fair Isle he felt were “both detrimental to the tourist industry and those who have family who wish to visit Fair Isle”.

Committee chairman Ryan Thomson accepted the high costs of travel to the mainland.

He said fares on and off Fair Isle had been increased in line with inflation, however, and efforts had been made to ensure costs were as low as possible for islanders “because it’s their lifeline service”.

Members were told an outline business case was being drawn up for Whalsay and Fair Isle transport links as a priority by the council. And community views were being sought as part of the process.

It is due to be completed in March with information then being shared with Transport Scotland.

Fellow Shetland South councillor George Smith said the idea should be looked into. “I think there’s room for us to at least explore the possibility of extending reduced fares to include family,” he said, noting reduced travel fares available for folk travelling away from Shetland on compassionate grounds.

Mr Thomson also pointed to the NorthLink family and friends scheme and suggested the council could take some information from that.

Tags:
Fair Isle
Robbie McGregor
Ryan Thomson
Transport

More articles about Fair Isle, Robbie McGregor, Ryan Thomson and Transport

Free school transport comes under scrutiny
Free school transport comes under scrutiny
12/06/2018
New ferry booking system launched but Scott says easier payments are priority
New ferry booking system launched but Scott says easier payments are priority
05/06/2018
Emergency services called following Fair Isle plane trouble
Emergency services called following Fair Isle plane trouble
16/05/2018
Cheaper ferry fares – councillors’ ultimatum to Yousaf
Cheaper ferry fares – councillors’ ultimatum to Yousaf
27/04/2018
Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
Coastguard rescues injured yachter off Fair Isle
21/04/2018
Politicians urge those against car parking charges at Sumburgh to make their voices heard
Politicians urge those against car parking charges at Sumburgh to make their voices heard
16/04/2018

About Adam Guest

Reporter for The Shetland Times. I have also worked as a senior news reporter at The Press and Journal, The Barnsley Chronicle and as a freelance reporter for The Doncaster Free Press. Alongside news reporting I specialise in music and sports journalism. Pork pie lover.

View other stories by »

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top