15th June 2018
Chris Paterson brings Calcutta Cup to isles

Deputy head teacher Clare Coghill (left) and PE teacher Joan Smith with Scottish Rugby’s record points-scorer Chris Paterson and the Calcutta Cup. Photo: Dale Smith

Rugby legend Chris Paterson introduced isles pupils to the joys of rugby today (Friday).

Scotland’s record points-scorer is visiting Shetland this weekend as part of the Calcutta Cup tour.

He dropped by Sandwick Junior High School this morning, before heading on to the Anderson High School and Lerwick primary schools.

The famous trophy will be on display at the Islesburgh Community Centre this afternoon from 4pm – 4.30pm.

See below for an interview with Paterson following his session at Sandwick Junior High School.

 

 

Calcutta Cup
Chris Paterson
Islesburgh
Rugby
Sandwick Junior High School

