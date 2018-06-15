Foodbank make appeal for volunteers

An appeal has been made for volunteers to help move crates of food to the Shetland Foodbank premises this weekend.

David Grieve of the organisation is looking for willing people able to shift the crates from the Tesco van on Saturday.

It comes as preparations are underway for the big summer special food collection, which is taking place this weekend.

Volunteers are wanted between 12.30 and 1.30 – said to be the only times that drivers are available to deliver the food.

Anyone able to help is asked contact the foodbank.