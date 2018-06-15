15th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Investment boost welcomed by Shetland Charitable Trust

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Shetland Charitable Trust has seen a £20 million boost in its investments in the last year.

Trustees heard at a meeting on Thursday night that the market value of investments at the end of March were at £252 million, up from £232 million in the previous 12 months.

Fund managers gave in-depth and detailed presentations to trustees, giving their views on the financial markets and predictions for the year ahead. They said growth was expected to slow in the next financial year.

The strongest returns were posted by Edinburgh-based fund manager Baillie Gifford, which was awarded a new equity mandate that now accounts for 43 per cent of the Trust’s funds.

The market value of the mandate grew from £87 million to £108 million over the year.

A property mandate managed by Schroders, the diversified growth fund managed by Insight and the passive equity fund managed by BlackRock were close to their targets.

Shetland Charitable Trust chairman Bobby Hunter said: “When we changed our investment strategy in 2016, we placed an emphasis on securing better returns and I’m pleased to say that this is paying off.

“But we always look at market returns over the long term, so we will be looking for this growth to be maintained in what remain fairly volatile global financial markets.

“Since the trust began, over £300 million has been disbursed to a wide range of local charities, organisations and individuals”

“The goal is to inflation proof the trust’s reserves to ensure future generations continue to benefit from trust funding.”

More in next week’s Shetland Times

Tags:
Shetland
Shetland Charitable Trust

More articles about Shetland and Shetland Charitable Trust

Shetland retain Stuart Cup in junior inter-county clash
Shetland retain Stuart Cup in junior inter-county clash
03/06/2018
Shetland hold on to lead in junior inter-county after first day
Shetland hold on to lead in junior inter-county after first day
02/06/2018
Strongmen battle it out at the Clickimin for Scottish title
Strongmen battle it out at the Clickimin for Scottish title
19/05/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top