15th June 2018
Sandwick School appeals for telescope support

Sandwick School is calling for support from the local community to help win a share of the Jewson Building Better Communities prize fund.

The school is asking people to vote to help them secure a share of £250,000 in building materials. Using its prize, the school hopes to build a timber-framed observatory, which will house a unique telescope and be open to both the school and local residents.

Prizes will be allocated based on the results of the public vote, as well as recommendations from an industry judging panel.

Voting closes on Wednesday 20th June, with the winning projects to be announced on Tuesday 3rd July.

To vote visit: www.buildingbettercommunities.co.uk.

