WATCH: Midsummer Carnival festivities

The streets of Lerwick became a sea of colour and festivity on Saturday as the Midsummer Carnival rolled around once again.

In fine sunshine crowds of onlookers thronged the streets to see this year’s selection of floats.

Several Jarl’s Squads joined the proceedings, with floats taking inspiration from the likes of hit film Coco and Scotland’s Year of Young People.

Motorcyclists performing stunts and quads driven by Star Wars characters also partook.

A Mary Poppins chimney sweep themed float was judged winner on the day.

