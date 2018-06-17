17th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Midsummer Carnival festivities

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

The streets of Lerwick became a sea of colour and festivity on Saturday as the Midsummer Carnival rolled around once again.

In fine sunshine crowds of onlookers thronged the streets to see this year’s selection of floats.

Several Jarl’s Squads joined the proceedings, with floats taking inspiration from the likes of hit film Coco and Scotland’s Year of Young People.

Motorcyclists performing stunts and quads driven by Star Wars characters also partook.

A Mary Poppins chimney sweep themed float was judged winner on the day.

All photos by Gordon Siegel

Tags:
Lerwick
Midsummer Carnival

More articles about Lerwick and Midsummer Carnival

White cider dropped as minimum pricing law arrives
White cider dropped as minimum pricing law arrives
01/05/2018
Service station gets licence to sell alcohol
Service station gets licence to sell alcohol
01/05/2018
Donations call for Grace’s cancer treatment
Donations call for Grace’s cancer treatment
25/04/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top