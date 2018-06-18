18th June 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Cancer charity to offer support in remote communities

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Cancer support charity Clan will bring its support services to health centres around Shetland this summer.

Clan has a base in Lerwick but it will be heading to more remote communities.

The service will give anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis the opportunity to access wellbeing support, information and signposting.

The programme began on Tuesday, 12th June at Walls Health Centre. People are welcome to drop in at any time.

Wellbeing Centre Manager for Shetland Dorothy Jamieson believes the expansion of services across Shetland is vital.
She said: “At Clan we are committed to ensuring that people who live in remote, rural locations can access crucial support and information during what can be a difficult time in their lives.

“A cancer diagnosis can be a worrying time, juggling family life, work and travelling for appointments. It can also lead to people in rural locations feeling more isolated and unable to access the support that may be available to them in other locations.

“By working with local health centres, we aim to address these issues by reducing the distance people affected by a cancer diagnosis have to travel to speak to someone about their diagnosis, the support they are currently providing for a loved one or family member or when they have lost someone close to them.

“There is no need to book an appointment, however there is an option to book a specific time if you would prefer, and the service is provided free of charge.”

The programme will visit the health centres in Whalsay, Scalloway, Yell, Unst and Levenwick Health Centre with Walls and Bixter surgeries being visited month about.

Clan Shetland offers a drop-in service, for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis, at its base in St Magnus Street, Lerwick.

Tags:
Cancer
CLAN
Wellbeing

More articles about Cancer, CLAN and Wellbeing

‘Santa flight’ gives Clan cancer youngsters a real Christmas treat
‘Santa flight’ gives Clan cancer youngsters a real Christmas treat
11/12/2017
Airline gives its wings to cancer charity Clan
Airline gives its wings to cancer charity Clan
09/10/2017
Clan worker Alan is there to support children and families
Clan worker Alan is there to support children and families
22/06/2016
In this week’s Shetland Times
In this week’s Shetland Times
24/04/2015
Variety show boosts CLAN
Variety show boosts CLAN
27/02/2009

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top