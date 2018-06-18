Cancer charity to offer support in remote communities

Cancer support charity Clan will bring its support services to health centres around Shetland this summer.

Clan has a base in Lerwick but it will be heading to more remote communities.

The service will give anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis the opportunity to access wellbeing support, information and signposting.

The programme began on Tuesday, 12th June at Walls Health Centre. People are welcome to drop in at any time.

Wellbeing Centre Manager for Shetland Dorothy Jamieson believes the expansion of services across Shetland is vital.

She said: “At Clan we are committed to ensuring that people who live in remote, rural locations can access crucial support and information during what can be a difficult time in their lives.

“A cancer diagnosis can be a worrying time, juggling family life, work and travelling for appointments. It can also lead to people in rural locations feeling more isolated and unable to access the support that may be available to them in other locations.

“By working with local health centres, we aim to address these issues by reducing the distance people affected by a cancer diagnosis have to travel to speak to someone about their diagnosis, the support they are currently providing for a loved one or family member or when they have lost someone close to them.

“There is no need to book an appointment, however there is an option to book a specific time if you would prefer, and the service is provided free of charge.”

The programme will visit the health centres in Whalsay, Scalloway, Yell, Unst and Levenwick Health Centre with Walls and Bixter surgeries being visited month about.

Clan Shetland offers a drop-in service, for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis, at its base in St Magnus Street, Lerwick.