Man remanded while woman is released on bail

Two people have appeared separately – and in private – at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Michael Gallagher, 32, of Irvine was remanded in custody after he appeared from custody on a petition alleging an assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and assault to injury.

He is expected to appear in court again next week.

Meanwhile, Ayrshire woman Annemarie Sneddon, 18, of Dalry, was released on bail.

She appeared on a petition alleging assault, a charge of theft and assault to injury.

She made no plea and was committed for further examination.